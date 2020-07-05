Neighbours to revisit Finn Kelly story as Kyle Canning returns to the island

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Neighbours will revisit Finn Kelly's reign of terror next week as Kyle Canning seeks closure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle (Chris Milligan) bravely faces his fears by heading back to the island where Finn murdered his father Gary.

The idea comes about as Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) need volunteers to clean up the island before development work begins there.

Kyle decides to go back as he needs to confront what happened on the holiday from hell.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours to air new return storyline for Shaun Watkins

When Kyle returns, he's joined by his love interest Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), who were also present for the original trip.

Newcomer Levi Canning (Richie Morris) also comes along, although as it's his first time on the island, the trip doesn't hold quite the same significance for him.

Chloe warns the island-goers to tread carefully and keep an eye on each other's wellbeing after they ordeal they went through last time.

The day turns into a complicated one for Kyle as he struggles with mixed feelings. Although bad things happened on the island, it was also the place that he shared his last happy memories with Gary.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours star Ryan Moloney reveals Russell Brand cameo scene was changed

Kyle also has fond memories of the romantic times he shared with Roxy during the trip. But will he be able to handle being back on the island?

Neighbours aired Gary's death in March in a special late-night episode to mark the show's 35th anniversary.

Prue Wallace was also killed off in the special week of episodes, while Finn died the following week when karma finally caught up with him.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Friday, July 17 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like