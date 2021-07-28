Neighbours reveals how Levi and Yashvi's shock car crash was filmed

Neighbours has offered fans some insight into how the long-running show filmed one of its most "massive" stunts in recent history – Levi Canning and Yashvi Rebecchi's terrible car crash.

In scenes that aired in last night's episode in the UK (Tuesday, July 27), colleagues Levi (Richie Morris) and Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) were involved in a road collision in an attempt to bring criminals Mitch and Nelson to justice.

Related: Neighbours star Colette Mann explains Sheila Canning's big new decision

The pair had previously spotted the twosome – who were the thugs who had attacked Levi as a child – dealing with stolen goods, which they knew would look particularly bad in the eyes of the police given that Mitch had just volunteered to work with the authorities to take down his partner Nelson and earn himself immunity.

Vowing to bring them into the station, Levi and Yashvi started to pursue Mitch and Nelson via a police car but they were quickly sussed, and a high-speed chase began.

Go behind the scenes with Richie and Olivia to see how we did this epic stunt! #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/CCtOL5mtjR — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 28, 2021

Desperate to catch them, Levi pulled out and revved up, with the intention of cutting in front of Mitch and Nelson to block their ongoing getaway. But his plan was thwarted when his grandmother Sheila (Colette Mann) drove onto the road, causing him to swerve to avoid her.

The vehicle Levi and Yashvi were riding in then spun out of control and flipped, resulting in Yashvi being rushed to hospital.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

Related: Neighbours star Cameron Robbie addresses Jesse Porter's shock secret

"Everyone freaks out a little bit," Morris says towards the start of the behind-the-scenes video. "Everyone gets a bit frantic because they're kind of like, 'I hope I get to do the stunts' but at the same time, 'Am I gonna die?' But then once we get the scripts and everything looks cool, then it's just pure excitement.

Story continues

"All I had to do was hang upside down," he joked. "We had these harnesses and then they just chucked us in the car upside down and then hooked us up into the seat. It felt unreal."

The actor went on to recall how they had "heaps of talks" with stunt coordinators prior to shooting, and how he and Junkeer had to have their lines down before stepping onto set because there was no time to check them again once they were involved in the action.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and weekdays at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like