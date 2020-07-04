Neighbours releases first trailer for Jane's return with her daughter Nicolette

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of Jane Harris, and the soap has just released a new trailer to get us all hyped.

The Ramsay Street legend will be heading back to Erinsborough very soon, but there's a problem: her daughter Nicolette is also heading back there, and they really don't get on.

In the trailer, which you can check out below, we see Nicolette return first and make some small talk. But as soon as Jane is mentioned, her face drops like a stone.

Jane, for her part, looks more worried that there's no hope for their relationship, especially when Nicolette says "civility and tact" aren't her strong points.

Of course, this is all interspersed with the actresses posing and staring at each other in a dark studio. You can't not love it.



The source of tension between the two stems from when Nicolette came out as a lesbian as a teenager, and the pair became estranged from each other. It's looks like time has only made that gap worse, and now they are going to have to confront their bad blood head-on.

Annie Jones, who guest starred in the 35th anniversary earlier this year, recently said: "I'm so thrilled to be back playing Jane Harris! I'm grateful to again be working with the dedicated cast, crew and team at Neighbours.

"Jane is returning to her old neighbourhood and bringing with her an insight into what her life away from Ramsay Street has been like for the past 30 years.

"Audiences will learn more about her family life, as fans are introduced to her daughter Nicolette for the first time."

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia), with Jane and Nicolette appearing at the end of July.

