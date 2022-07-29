Neighbours' Rebekah Elmaloglou Reveals She's Related To Judi Dench

Ash Percival
·1 min read
Neighbours' Rebekah Elmaloglou Reveals She's Related To Judi Dench

Judi Dench has a surprise connection to Neighbours, it turns out.

As the Australian soap airs its final episode in the UK on Friday, cast member Rebekah Elmaloglou has revealed she is related to the British acting legend.

Dame Judi is the Aussie star’s first cousin once removed, she told The Project.

“She is my mum’s cousin,” Rebekah – better known as Ramsay Street’s Terese Willis – said. “She’s obviously closer to my mother.”

Dame Judi Dench (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
“She’s amazing,” Rebekah continued. “I’ve only met her a few times, but I’m very, very close to her daughter Finty, so every time I’m in London, we always catch up.

“It’s wonderful, and my mum is very proud to be Judi’s cousin, we all are.”

Rebekah – who first found fame on rival soap Home & Away in the 90s before arriving in Erinsborough in 2013 – was interviewed following the finale of Neighbours airing in Australia on Thursday night.

The last ever episode, which is set to air in the UK on Friday, sees a host of former stars reprising their roles for the show’s farewell, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

Neighbours was axed after 37 years back in March when a search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, leaving Australia’s Network 10 with a funding shortfall.

Channel 5 – who contributed to most of the soap’s production costs – had previously announced it would cease airing the show here in the UK, where it has been far more popular in recent years.

Neighbours: The Finale airs on Friday at 9pm on Channel 5.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

