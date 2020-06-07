Neighbours' Pierce Greyson suspects a romantic spark between Chloe and Naomi

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Neighbours businessman Pierce Greyson worries about his marriage next week after more meddling from Paul Robinson.

Pierce (Tim Robards) is furious when Paul insinuates that there could be a romantic spark between his wife Chloe and newly-returned Naomi Canning.

Viewers know that Pierce has his own romantic history with Naomi (Morgana O'Reilly), as he was infatuated with her when they knew each other years ago.

Putting this to one side, upcoming episodes see Pierce, Naomi and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) all working together to host a Lassiters event which raises money for a cancer charity.

The event is a huge success and the trio decide to celebrate afterwards by enjoying a few drinks in the Lassiters spa.

Paul (Stefan Dennis), who used to be engaged to Naomi, soon interferes by telling Chloe that a trip to the spa is Naomi's tried and true seduction technique.

Pierce is livid with Paul for causing trouble again and angrily confronts him in the Street. Paul's wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has to step in when things threaten to turn physical.

Later on, Pierce confides in Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) that he's worried Paul could be right about a possible romantic spark between Chloe and Naomi.

When word of Paul's comments gets back to Naomi, she dismisses it but does begin to wonder if Chloe may be attracted to her. Where will this lead?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

