Neighbours' Paul Robinson makes a juicy new discovery

Neighbours bad boy Paul Robinson may have finally gained the upper hand in his battles with Lassiters investor Reece Sinclair.

Paul has spent the past few weeks obediently following orders from no-nonsense Reece, whose family now own a major stake in Lassiters.

All that looked set to change in the closing moments of Monday's episode, as Paul finally discovered what Reece has been hiding from him.

Since arriving in Erinsborough, Reece has been enjoying a passionate fling with hotel employee Byron Stone.

The pair have kept their relationship top secret, allowing Byron to pass on sneaky pieces of information to Reece about Paul's attempts to outsmart her.

Monday's episode saw Reece and Byron give into temptation on hotel premises once again as they kissed passionately in one of the Lassiters lifts.

When Paul checked the footage, he was stunned to spot what had been going on behind closed doors.

Paul is sure to use the information to his advantage in upcoming episodes, wanting to make the most of every opportunity to gain the upper hand over Reece.

Fans can expect a tense showdown between Paul and Byron, as teased in Monday's end-of-episode preview.

When Paul makes a calculated move, there are major consequences at Lassiters and Byron is forced to confront his past.

Amid the turmoil, can Byron and Reece's relationship survive?

