Neighbours newcomer Rose Walker secretly targets Toadie Rebecchi

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours favourite Toadie Rebecchi is set to be secretly targeted by Erinsborough newcomer Rose Walker in upcoming scenes, as Toadie struggles with his work and family responsibilities.

With Toadie (Ryan Moloney) buckling under the pressure he feels like he's getting a breath of fresh air when bubbly and energetic Rose (Lucy Durack) arrives, ready to take charge, and Toadie is delighted to offer her a job as his new PA.

But Rose's good-natured and kind demeanour slips when viewers see her trying to secretly hack into Toadie's computer for an unknown reason.

Rose is left frustrated when she can't guess Toadie's password and Toadie ends up being locked out of his computer thanks to her repeated attempts to hack into it, but sneaky Rose is quick to blame innocent Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) for the problem.

Mackenzie suspects that there's something not quite right about Rose and she starts to keep a close eye on her. She soon catches Rose searching online for information on how to work spreadsheets, making it clear that she doesn't actually have the PA skills that she claims to possess.

Rose looks for sympathy and admits that she embellished her IT skills on her CV because she had to take time out from work to raise her children as a single mum.

