Neighbours newcomer Levi Canning suffers collapse next week

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.



Neighbours' Levi Canning will have a seizure and collapse, worrying Bea Nilsson.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

In scenes airing next week, Sheila's grandson Levi (Richie Morris), who UK viewers saw for the first time today (July 6), moves into the Canning house when Sheila (Colette Mann) tries to get involved in his love life.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Photo credit: Channel 5

Finding out that he's single, Sheila wants to set him up with some women on Tinder that were previously for Kyle.

Instead of going along with Sheila's plan, Levi heads out to meet new people.

Levi ends up meeting and flirting with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson). Levi is oblivious to the fact that Kyle (Chris Milligan) still has feelings for Roxy. But at The Waterhole, he and Roxy play strip darts which ends with Roxy soaking Levi with a drink when he refuses to take off his shirt.

Levi and Roxy then kiss. They decide not to go any further, but Kyle finds out...

Photo credit: Channel 5

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours reveals return dramas for Shaun Watkins in 18 new spoiler pictures

Later on, Kyle decides to return to the island where Finn Kelly's reign of terror took place. Roxy, Bea (Bonnie Anderson), and Levi come along as well.

Levi and Bea pair up as they help with cleaning the island.

However, Levi has a seizure and collapses as he fetches some water.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Friday, July 17 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like