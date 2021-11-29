Neighbours' Ned Willis urges Amy to dump Levi in new scenes

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' Ned Willis asks Amy Greenwood to dump Levi Canning again, as he makes it clear he wants Amy to be exclusive with him.

Ned (Ben Hall), Amy (Jacinta Stapleton), and Levi (Richie Morris) are currently in a polyamorous relationship, but friction between the trio recently led to Ned trying to cut Levi out – a suggestion that was shot down by Amy.

However, Ned pitches the idea to Amy once more after the Police Ball ends up causing another argument.

In upcoming scenes on 10 Peach and Channel 5, Levi and Amy go to the Police Ball together. Ned strongly believes the pair going to the event is a bad idea, and decides to surprise Levi and Amy by attending as well.

Ned's attendance causes tension between the three of them.

When an auction is up for a holiday, Ned and Levi end up in an uncomfortable bidding war while trying to impress Amy. Levi's colleague Reuben takes notice.

Later in the evening, a scene breaks out when Reuben, while speaking to Amy, makes a vulgar insinuation. Amy is upset by the out-of-line comment, leading Levi and Ned to confront Reuben.

The trio get kicked out as a result of the confrontation, and Ned and Levi are unhappy at each other.

The next day, Levi faces consequences at work for what happened at the event. He feels Ned is to blame.

Ned decides to use this moment to urge Amy to consider breaking up with Levi. He would rather be exclusive with Amy rather than continue with the polyamorous relationship, even though polyamory was originally his idea.

But what will Amy's response be, and how will Ned take it if his suggestion is rejected again?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7 at 1pm and 6pm on Channel 5 in the UK. The scenes air in Australia on Thursday, December 2 and Monday, December 6 at 6.30pm on 10 Peach.



