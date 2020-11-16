Neighbours' Mackenzie faces new relationship challenge with Richie

From Digital Spy

Neighbours' Mackenzie Hargreaves is going to find her relationship with Richie Amblin tested next week, as she struggles over the pressure to have sex with her boyfriend.

In scenes that have already aired in Australia but will be shown on UK TV next week, Richie (Lachie Millar) will bring up the fact that it's been a year since Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) said she wasn't ready for a sexual relationship yet, and asks her if she's changed her mind.

Things start to happen before her nerves return in a big way, and although she puts it down to exam pressure at the time, she later confides in Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) that she isn't sure if she ever wants to have sex.

Roxy says that she should be honest and open with Richie about her fears, and that he should understand. But when Mackenzie hears about another couple at school breaking up, she feels that Richie will leave her if she tells him the truth and decides to go ahead with it.

Roxy is understandably worried that Mackenzie will only be hurt by going through with something she isn't ready for. Will things work out okay for the couple in the end?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26 at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

