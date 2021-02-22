Neighbours lines up new romance for Harlow after Hendrix split

From Digital Spy

Neighbours' Harlow Robinson starts a new romance on Australia screens next week, following her split with Hendrix Greyson.

10 Peach viewers have seen Harlow becoming good friends with Brent Colefax in recent weeks, and it looks like that friendship will turn into something more when they kiss (via TV Week magazine).



In upcoming scenes, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) appreciates Brent's (Texas Watterston) efforts to sort out his attitude and mature.

"She genuinely believes he wants to change and do good," Donovan explains. "Considering everything he's gone through, she wants to help that come true for him."

Brent tells Harlow that her belief in him is the reason why he has been turning his life around.

The pair then kiss, but Harlow suddenly stops. Harlow is fully aware that her grandfather Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) isn't Brent's biggest fan, and wants to take her time to figure out if she wants to pursue the romance knowing that he would disapprove.

Harlow eventually decides to give a relationship with Brent a go – which delights Brent but unsurprisingly isn't received well by her family.



These scenes air in the UK in around a month's time.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

