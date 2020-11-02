Neighbours lines up Kyle Canning accident after Scarlett Brady's sabotage

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours will see Kyle Canning injured in a shock accident, following Scarlett Brady's sabotage.

For UK viewers, Scarlett (Christie Whelan Browne) is currently missing, with Ned Willis suspected of possibly killing her. In reality, Scarlett is in hiding as part of her plan to get Ned locked up.



But when she overhears Bea ridiculing her, a furious Scarlett responds by sabotaging Bea's van.

In scenes airing next week in the UK, Terese Willis' (Rebekah Elmaloglou) car is being serviced, leading her to take up Bea's offer to borrow the van. Due to Scarlett's sabotage, Terese loses control of the van and hits Kyle (Chris Milligan), with a shocked Bea watching on.



While Kyle is in hospital, the crash is investigated as Terese recalls how the steering in the van wasn't working as expected, which prevented her from swerving to avoid hitting Kyle.

