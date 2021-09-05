Neighbours' Levi Canning fears the worst as his mum Evelyn arrives

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours' Levi Canning faces an unexpected visitor on UK screens next week, as his mother Evelyn Farlow arrives on Ramsay Street.

Levi (Richie Morris) has entered a polyamorous relationship with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall), but chooses to put things on hold when the conservative Evelyn makes a surprise visit.

In upcoming scenes, Levi and Ned find out that neither of them have been invited as Amy's date for Erinsborough's Shorts and Briefs launch party.

Amy later tells them that she can't choose between them, before the three of them agree that they should all go together.

But Levi ends up pulling out of attending the party when he learns his mother Evelyn (Paula Arundell) has come to see him for a few days.

While Levi is happy to see his mother, he worries about her potentially negative reaction towards his new relationship, and so goes all out to hide the truth and tells Amy that he needs to pause their relationship until Evelyn leaves.

At the same time, Sheila senses that Evelyn has been acting frostily towards her and tries to get to the bottom of it. Evelyn eventually opens up about the past from her perspective, which shocks Sheila.

Sheila wants to make amends, but struggles to make an impact.

However, seeing that Evelyn's visit has had a negative effect on Levi's polyamorous relationship, Sheila suggests to Evelyn that she stick around for longer than planned.

Levi is conflicted when he learns his mother isn't planning on leaving so soon, and worries about the future of his relationship – particularly with Amy and Ned spending much more time together.

How long will it take until Evelyn finds out the truth?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, September 15, Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.



