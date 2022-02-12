Neighbours legend Annie Jones responds to show axe news

Neighbours actress Annie Jones has spoken out about the potential cancellation of the long-running soap after news that Channel 5 had pulled its partnership with Australia's Channel 10.

The Neighbours veteran plays Jane Harris on the show, and told the Herald Sun: "I pray the show will be saved somehow," adding that she was "in a bit of shock" at the news.

"We need Neighbours to continue for the sake of our upcoming film and television makers."

The actress first played Harris between 1986 and 1989, later reprising her role in 2018 until the present day.

Jones' comments come after fellow Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte shared her devastation about the soap potentially coming to an end.

Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland between 2003 and 2006, spoke to Daily Mail Australia and said: "It's devastating for everyone that's been involved in the past almost 40 years, but mainly the people who are there now - it's their livelihood."

"I'm only hoping that someone will come in and save the day. I think there's still hope, but my heart goes out to everyone that's there," Bassingthwaighte said.

She added that she's spoken with other cast members about the soap's final scenes and claimed that it was "a hard time for everyone."

The show is facing the axe after Channel 5 pulled its financial backing from the show, confirming that they would not renew their contract with Fremantle (who runs Channel 10) to air the soap.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison has confirmed that without a UK broadcast partner "production must end, effectively resting the show".

Unless another broadcaster jumps in to "save the day," filming for the soap will end once and for all on June 10, Fremantle wrote in an email to all staff.

