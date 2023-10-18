Neighbours' latest clue in Reece Sinclair mystery

Neighbours spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode (October 18), which is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours has shared another clue in Reece Sinclair's mysterious storyline.

The no-nonsense Lassiters investor was forced to come clean with her true identity last month, but subsequent episodes have hinted that she may be hiding other secrets too.

In Wednesday's visit to Ramsay Street, Reece was taken aback as her relationship with Byron Stone suddenly became a lot more serious.

Byron was on a high after introducing Reece to his family and giving her a taste of his chaotic life at the share house.

This prompted Byron to unexpectedly declare his love for Reece once they were back at the hotel together. Fearing that he'd misjudged the situation, Byron quickly fled from Reece's room.

Later, Byron believed that he needed to do some damage control, so he urged Reece to forget about what he'd said and continue their relationship on a casual basis.

Reece's reaction surprised Byron as she told him: "I think we both know geography is against us. And if I was a better person, I'd push you away, because I think we both know we're only going to end up getting hurt.

"But I can't help it. It wasn't a part of my plan but I think I'm falling in love with you too."

Not long afterwards, Reece headed downstairs and was intrigued to spot two Lassiters employees discussing an eye-catching necklace that had been lost.

Reece returned to her room and pulled out a matching necklace that she had hidden away – but who does the missing one belong to?

Mischa Barton, who plays Reece, shared the first teasers of her character's future in a recent chat with Inside Soap.

She told the magazine: "We find out that she's really in Australia because of her sister, and there's a lot going on there. She's not been completely honest."

