Neighbours' Holly Hoyland and Haz Devkar to grow closer

Neighbours has hinted at Holly Hoyland and Haz Devkar's relationship taking a romantic turn.

The pair have been growing closer over the past few weeks after their recent ordeal with Erinsborough's newest villain Eden Shaw.

Earlier this month, Haz brawled with Eden while protecting Holly from her dangerous ex-boyfriend. This incident occurred when they both tried to track down Mackenzie Hargreaves' stolen wedding ring.

The dramatic showdown led to Holly seeing Haz in a new light, as she was clearly smitten with her knight in shining armour.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Next week's episodes see Haz and Holly team up for a second time, finding Eden's hiding place and alerting the police to his whereabouts.

Their intervention comes in the wake of Neighbours' dramatic Flashback Week, which exposes Eden's surprising role in some of the soap's bigger mysteries. Recent episodes have hinted at a connection between Eden and Melanie Pearson, who has just returned to Ramsay Street.

After such a stressful day dealing with Eden, Haz and Holly need some time to unwind when they return home to the Street.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Mackenzie is on hand to support the pair at the share house, offering her support. However, when Mackenzie has to leave, Haz and Holly are left alone.

Haz comforts Holly after her traumatic few weeks, leading to a cosy moment on the sofa.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Will this lead to more between them? Plus, with Mackenzie also having feelings for Haz, how would she feel if her friends became an item?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, November 22.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

