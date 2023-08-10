Neighbours make 'hazard' complaints over alleged squatting

A St. Stephen property neighbours call a "safety hazard" has highlighted tension in the town around vacant buildings, homelessness and crime.

A letter signed by 32 residents in the Marks Street and Queen Street areas asked the municipality's bylaw enforcement office to act regarding 64 Marks Street, St. Stephen council heard at its July 26 meeting.

The letter says the property "has quickly become a safety hazard" due to "troubled individuals with nefarious intentions" who are allegedly squatting illegally. It says neighbours have noticed "hard drug use and hard drug exchanges," threats to homeowners, an "unsightly mess of fire ash, half-burnt and full-burnt items in the yard," fights, damage to the building and "crude, foul and threatening language" to children.

The letter said that residents have organized online and contacted the RCMP, the municipality, the province, and the province's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit and asks the bylaw office to "take the lead" in contacting the owner.

At the council meeting, deputy CAO Sean Morton said that he couldn't confirm specifics on what the municipality is doing regarding enforcement of the dangerous and unsightly premises bylaw, but said there are "several properties in the town that we have files open on," and some others that "may at some point get to that point."

"I think there's an assumption that we're just not doing anything and I want the public to know that we are monitoring many properties in town, and if it's warranted we are taking the appropriate action," he said.

The four-unit apartment, at 64 Marks St., was purchased in December 2020 by a company called Starshine Properties, Ltd., registered in Alberta with Annette Penkala as the sole director. The company's listed address is the same as the St. Stephen offices of lawyer Randall Wilson, who declined to answer whether he could comment on Penkala's behalf.

Starshine Properties owns 18 properties in St. Stephen, including 9 Schoodic Street, where 12 residents were evicted last August by the province's SCAN unit, which investigates based on neighbourhood concerns around illegal activity and can result in a building being shut down. That lead to the formation of an anti-homelessness task force over concerns that the number of people without homes had grown, the Telegraph-Journal reported at the time.

St. Stephen RCMP Cpl. Kevin Dupuis said police have received "a couple of complaints" of suspicious people at 64 Marks Street and have visited in the last few months, calling it an ongoing investigation. He said the people were not "legitimately living there" but said calls related only to reports of squatting. Dupuis said that they had been in contact with the property owners but that he was unable to confirm anything beyond that.

"I think this house was identified by the homeless community as somewhere they can get out of the elements, I think that's why it was being used," he said. "That one has been the house for now lately, but as soon as they move on from there they're going to go to a different residence, that's what's always happened."

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern told the Telegraph-Journal that people's concerns are heightened right now and that dealing with the intertwined issues of crime, homelessness and housing has been "hard and painful" but people are starting to understand.

He said policing is "a piece of it, I agree, but there are so many moving parts," including the courts and the condition of the economy putting pressures on everyone.

The province has funding available to keep current housing in good repair for public, subsidized, and private homeowners, as well to support co-operatives and non-profits, said Abigail McCarthy, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development.

"Existing housing units in the province are a valuable resource in the housing continuum and the government will continue to work with its partners to ensure these remain in good condition for those who live there," she said.

MacEachern noted the municipality is bound by provincial legislation on dangerous and unsightly premises, and that the "unsightly" part of the bylaw doesn't mean the same thing to everyone.

"You just can't walk onto someone's property because you think it's unsightly," he said. "It takes months, up to four to six months to make it happen, and that's if they don't comply a little bit."

MacEachern said if there's an issue, a municipality can initiate an inspection but must give the property owner two weeks' notice if they can't reach them directly. The municipality can either fine the homeowner or order them to take action, he said. If nothing's done, three additional letters are needed before the municipality can act, he said.

"If they comply a little bit, takes some action, it almost restarts the clock again," he said. "It's a long, drawn-out affair, but generally people do comply."

Vicky Lutes, spokesperson for New Brunswick's local government department, said the province gives municipalities "extensive powers to address properties of concern" through the Local Governance Act, including the power to recover the cost for actions taken. A statement from Geoffrey Downey, of the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the department acts through sheriff services if there is a court-ordered eviction.

At the meeting, MacEachern stressed the importance of focusing on the facts of the situation as opposed to rumours, and said it's impossible to know everything about the situation for sure. Coun. Emily Rodas said she was "incredibly frustrated" with the province for the way the issue falls back on municipalities.

"There are people that are writing us three, four-page letters and ultimately we have no control over this," she said. "It's sad when community members are directing this much passion and energy, but it's landing on the wrong doorstep."

Rodas also asked about restrictions on vacant properties, suggesting having existing buildings vacant only increases pressure on housing.

Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Renaud mentioned that increasing taxes on vacant properties was a power municipalities had when he worked in Alberta, but not in New Brunswick. He called it a "murky" area of law to tell people what they can do with their own property.

Coun. Wade Greenlaw said that these are issues being pursued with the Union of the Municipalities of New Brunswick, and would be discussed at their upcoming meeting.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal