Neighbours first look as former Home and Away star joins soap

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours has shared a first look at former Home and Away star Jackson Gallagher as new character Nathan 'Packo' Packard.

Nathan, a new love interest for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), is introduced next week in the UK as part of a storyline which sees Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) tracking down one of Levi's attackers from years ago.

View photos Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5 More

View photos Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5 More

Related: Neighbours reveals surprise baby offer for David and Aaron in December spoiler trailer

Kyle believes that confronting the past might help the family – including Levi (Richie Morris) and Sheila (Colette Mann) – move on with their lives, although Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has reservations about the plan.

The person that Kyle tracks down is Nathan.

While this is happening, Bea Nilsson tries to ask Levi out but is disappointed and confused by Levi's vague response. Bea decides afterwards that Levi is the one who has to make the move if any romance were to happen between them.

View photos Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5 More

View photos Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5 More