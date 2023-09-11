Neighbours fans spot another returning cast member in on-set video

Amazon Freevee

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Fans of Neighbours have spotted another returning cast member after the release of an on-set video.

The Australian soap is gearing up for its return next week (September 18), with several stars reprising their roles for the Amazon Freevee reboot.

As part of the build-up, 10 News First aired a behind-the-scenes look at the soap as part of their coverage, with fans noticing that Aaron Brennan actor Matt Wilson could be spotted in the background.

#Exclusive: @neighbours will return to television screens across Australia in just one week, with 10 News First taking a sneak peek behind the scenes at a revitalised Ramsay Street | #Neighbours #RamsayStreet pic.twitter.com/04Bj9vbVEX — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) September 11, 2023

Related: Neighbours addresses Nell and Hugo recasts ahead of show return

“AARON BRENNAN I SEE YOU #Neighbours,” wrote one user on X/Twitter, with another fan also noticing the actor by noting: “One week to go! Did I spy Aaron Brennan? #Neighbours.”

“I spotted him. So happy with that little spoiler! #Neighbours,” wrote another follower, whilst one fan pondered: “So Aaron will pop back in... but what about David????”

The David in question is of course Aaron’s husband, but it is currently unknown if Takaya Honda will be reprising his role in the reboot. Then again, Wilson’s return as Aaron has never been formally announced, so we can only hope!

Fremantle - Channel 5

Related: Neighbours spoilers - Xavier Molyneux shares Byron recast secret

Story continues

Elsewhere in the world of Ramsay Street, Neighbours stalwart Stefan Dennis recently confirmed that the reboot would still retain the same style amid concerns that the show could become Americanised in its new era.



“There isn't much of a change, which is really good – it's a really good sign for us. We did want to go back to the same thing,” he said. “It's exactly the same – we didn't want to see Neighbours go broke because of too much Americanisation or changes full stop.

“They vowed to keep it the old way. We're an Australian show. The reason we're iconic and the reason we're unique to the rest of the world is because we are the quirky Australian show, so don't change it,” he added.

Neighbours returns on September 18, with new episodes streaming on Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like