Neighbours to end on Channel 5 this summer

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

Neighbours will be dropped from the Channel 5 schedule this summer, Digital Spy can confirm.

A statement from the show's British broadcaster has officially verified the news following a tabloid leak on Saturday evening.

In an official statement released to Digital Spy, a Channel 5 spokesperson explained: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

"It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

The representative added: "We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

More to follow.

You Might Also Like