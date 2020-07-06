Neighbours' Elly Conway suffers new setbacks ahead of Ramsay Street exit

Photo credit: Channel 5

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Neighbours' Elly Conway is to suffer new setbacks ahead of her exit from Ramsay Street.

At the beginning of the year, it was confirmed that actress Jodi Anasta would be leaving the role after four years.

And, as Neighbours bosses tease Elly's exit storyline, it looks like the Erinsborough resident is set to suffer even more setbacks before her departure – in the form of being hounded by a journalist following Olivia's tell-all book about Finn Kelly, and falling out with Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Ouch.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours confirms exit for Elly Conway as Jodi Anasta bows out

The trouble begins when Elly is followed by a journalist over Olivia's book, but is rescued by Shaun.

However, later in the week, trouble brews again for Elly who realises she will no longer be able to teach after pleading guilty to Finn's death.

Angry about Toadie's advice to enter a guilty plea, Elly then advises Dee that a long distance relationship with Toadie will be difficult while she's in Alaska looking after her dying father.

Even when Elly tries to apologise, she gets the sense Toadie is still being frosty with her and worries that everything is going wrong for her.



Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours' Hendrix Greyson makes surprise discovery in Pierce and Chloe fostering story

Could this be the final straw for Elly?

With her exit already filmed but still to air, fans will have to wait and see!

Neighbours airs these scenes on Friday, July 17 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 in the UK.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like