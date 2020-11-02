Neighbours - Dhruv Malge lands the role of Jay Rebecchi

From Digital Spy

Neighbours bosses have officially confirmed that Dhruv Malge will be taking on the role of Jay Rebecchi.

Dhruv has filmed a guest stint in the role of Jay, who's the son of established characters Shane and Dipi.

Jay has been mentioned several times since Shane and Dipi moved to Ramsay Street with their daughters Yashvi and Kirsha in 2017. As he has been away studying in recent years, Jay hasn't played any role in his family's dramas in Erinsborough – until now.

Speaking to Digital Spy about landing the role of Jay, Dhruv commented: "An audition came in from my agent saying it's for Neighbours, so I jumped at the opportunity and sent in a self-tape. The day I got called and my agent told me I got offered the role, I actually started jumping.

"Jay is a smart, confident teenager. He's Shane and Dipi's golden child, so he's obviously seen as this perfect image of a son, with a caring soul always wanting to fix everything."

Asked about the long wait to meet Jay, Dhruv continued: "It's a huge thing playing a character with that anticipation, but it did come with some responsibility to do right by Jay and make the most of this opportunity.

"There's no secret behind him not being there – he had the opportunity to go to a top school on a scholarship and his parents felt this was the best option, particularly because Jay is academically gifted."

Jay's arrival on Ramsay Street will come at a terrible time for the Rebecchi family, as his parents' marriage hits crisis point over Dipi's affair with Pierce Greyson.

Dhruv explained: "I feel like Jay handles it like any other child would when they feel like their family is going through a rough time. He tries his best to fix everything, which I do feel is part of his personality.

"Jay's arrival makes a big difference. His confident approach towards this problem and the way his presence changes the entire atmosphere in the family has a good impact on the family life."

