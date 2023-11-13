Neighbours' David Tanaka drawn into injury drama after return to show

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' David Tanaka steps in to help Cara Varga-Murphy next week after she's injured at The Waterhole.

Takaya Honda has reprised his role as David, who'll be seen on Ramsay Street again as part of this week's surprising flashback episodes.

As well as featuring in the flashback scenes, David and his husband Aaron Brennan will be seen in the present day as they return to Erinsborough to share some big secrets.

New spoiler pictures now show the aftermath of David and Aaron's long-awaited comeback.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Holly Hoyland and Haz Devkar grow closer in new pictures

When Cara manages to injure herself while working at The Waterhole, David jumps straight in to help out.

Cara assumes that David is a doctor and welcomes his assistance. David keeps quiet about how he's no longer in the medical profession, having lost his job two years ago following his involvement in the death of Gareth Bateman.

Slightly concerned as he witnesses this, Aaron later questions David on why he didn't correct Cara's mistaken assumption.

David is irritated by Aaron's curiosity, pointing out that it wasn't the right moment to share the details of his past – but is there more to it and is Aaron right to be worried?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours villain Eden Shaw caught out in dramatic new spoiler pictures

Speaking recently to Digital Spy about David and Aaron's Neighbours return, Takaya commented: "For both of us, it's always been about the story, so it's that question of, 'What's the story and how are we going to fit into this 'New Neighbours' and what is this 'New Neighbours?'

"We didn't know at that stage how many episodes were going to be on a week, how many episodes were going be on a year and it was like everyone was living in the dark.

"It was really then about, 'Okay, let's just get some information first because we're still trying to process the whole thing and then we can figure out from there where we go'.

Story continues

Amazon Freevee / Ray Messner

Related: Neighbours gift guide – all the best merchandise for fans of the soap

"Ultimately, I think for both of us the story that Jason Herbison, our executive producer, pitched to us was something that was really intriguing to get us back onto the show and kick it off and the larger story that was happening on the show itself.

"We could tell that there was something different happening on the show, so we wanted to be a part of that, really."

Neighbours will air the David and Cara scenes on Thursday, November 23.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like