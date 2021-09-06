Neighbours' David and Aaron panic in baby kidnapping twist

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK and Australian viewers.



Neighbours' David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan are overcome with panic on Australian screens next week, after baby Isla is kidnapped.

10 Peach viewers have recently seen Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) return from Canberra with what everyone believes to be Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), David (Takaya Honda), and Aaron's (Matt Wilson) baby. The truth is, Nicolette Stone handed over a different baby, keeping the real Isla to herself.

In upcoming scenes via TV Week magazine, David and Aaron are excited for their first Father's Day with Isla.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

Related: Neighbours star Ben Hall reacts to Natalie Imbruglia's Ned Willis discovery

Little do they know, newcomer Brittany Barnes (Montana Cox) has been keeping an eye on the baby. Brittany is emotionally invested in Isla, so could this mean she's the baby's biological mother?

"Brittany knows the boys have baby Isla," Montana Cox teased to the publication. "She wants to get close to them so she can see what the situation is and how their baby is."

Brittany ends up making a move when David and Aaron momentarily take their eyes off Isla during a firework display. She takes the baby from the couple's car. David and Aaron are devastated and quickly believe Nicolette has returned and snatched Isla, not knowing the truth about the identity of the kidnapper.



"Brittany wasn't thinking straight," Montana explained. "But at the time, it felt like her only option."

Photo credit: Fremantle Media Australia / Channel 5

Related: Neighbours reveals first look at Glen Donnelly return in new promo



Takaya Honda added: "David and Aaron are shocked when Isla disappears. They don't understand how they could possibly be going through this again."

Montana, a model and the 2011 winner of Australia's Next Top Model, admitted that she was "definitely nervous" stepping onto the set for the first time.

"I've had very little acting experience, so wasn't quite sure what to expect. But the cast and crew made the transition very easy," she said.

Story continues

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).



Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like