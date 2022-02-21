Neighbours' David and Aaron to face crisis over newcomer Dean

Neighbours spoilers follow.



Neighbours' David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan face a new crisis, as Aaron lashing out at newcomer Dean Covey.

When Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) takes baby Abigail back, Aaron (Matt Wilson) is left devastated and things are tense between him and David (Takaya Honda) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

In upcoming scenes, Chloe throws a party at Number 24 with Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), and uses this opportunity to try and clear the air with her brother.

After an uncomfortable start, Chloe and Aaron bond again. She then encourages him to make amends with David.

But before Aaron and David make up, Aaron finds out that David has been sharing their issues with work friend Dean (Travis Cotton).

Aaron is angry that someone he doesn't know knows about their private problems. In confronting David, he causes a scene at the party and the couple remain divided.

A few days later, the tension between David and Aaron shows no signs of going away. Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) had previously offered David, Aaron, and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) to come with him on a getaway, and David thinks the trip would be good for him and Aaron.

However, Aaron is still not over their clash. Suspicious and jealous, he confronts David over Dean and wants him to stop seeing his friend.

David says he won't discuss their relationship with Dean anymore, but that doesn't last, as not long afterwards, a stressed David confides with Dean again.

Aaron and Chloe come across the pair, and this leads to Aaron turning physical with Dean...

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, February 28, Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK). The scenes air on Monday, March 14, Thursday, March 17 and Monday, March 21 at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).



