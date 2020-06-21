Neighbours danger for Dee Bliss as Andrea Somers strikes again

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Neighbours' Dee Bliss will find herself in danger as Andrea Somers executes a plan to escape prison.

In episodes airing next week, Dee (Madeleine West) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) both struggle in the aftermath of their split. Dee decides to visit her mother Heather Schilling in prison and they have a chat.

While visiting, Dee meets a friendly prison guard named Owen (played by former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo). Dee and Owen then bump into each other at the cafe and enjoy each other's company, which Toadie sees.

But Owen is later seen being seduced and manipulated by Andrea at the prison.

Andrea and Owen eventually set a trap for Dee. When Dee visits Heather again and does gardening at the prison, Owen forces a lockdown situation and poisons her.

Dee collapses, which provides Andrea the opportunity to switch places with her. Andrea – pretending to be Dee – leaves the prison, and Ramsay Street is in her sights...

Speaking about his guest stint as Owen, actor Johnny Ruffo: "They were such professionals. I really enjoyed it.

"It's just Australian royalty, those two shows [Neighbours and Home and Away]. It was such an incredible experience and now I'm fortunate to have been on both shows."

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 3 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

