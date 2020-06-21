Neighbours couple Karl and Susan Kennedy uncover a big betrayal

From Digital Spy

Neighbours' Karl and Susan Kennedy will be furious when they learn of Olivia Bell's betrayal.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) recently crossed paths with Olivia (Alyce Platt) at The Waterhole, leading to the pair spending time together and Karl opening up about how difficult things have been recently.

In scenes airing next week, this comes back to haunt Karl just as he and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) prepare to go on holiday together.

A new book is ready to launch at a Writers' Festival event at Lassiters. Although the book is being kept a secret, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) decides to look at the cover and is stunned to find out that Olivia has written about Finn Kelly's crimes.

The information used in the book came from Karl, when he opened up to Olivia about how Finn's actions have affected his and Susan's marriage.

Susan and Karl are horrified. They confront Olivia as the book release threatens to ruin their holiday.

Before her most recent appearances, Olivia was last seen in 2012 when she was introduced as a potential love interest for Karl (back when he was single). They met through a dating website and had two dates.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.



