Neighbours confirms returns for Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone

Neighbours has officially confirmed the returns of Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone.

Show bosses have shared the news ahead of the upcoming Flashback Week, which sees Aaron and Nicolette head back to Ramsay Street alongside previously-announced returnee David Tanaka.

Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda will be reprising the roles of Aaron and David, who were last seen in the 2022 finale episode.

Meanwhile, Hannah Monson has landed the role of Nicolette, taking over from Charlotte Chimes.

Fremantle / Gina Milicia

Charlotte, who played Nicolette as a show regular between 2020 and 2022, opted not to return for the new season. As with Nicolette's brother Byron, the show decided to recast rather than lose the character altogether.

The absence of Aaron, David and Nicolette was addressed in Neighbours' first week back on air in September.

In a conversation with her son Byron, Jane Harris commented: "When Nicolette and Isla moved away, and then Aaron and David too, it was such a loss. But then having you back, and seeing you get so serious about a career… I'm just so glad that you've found a new passion."

Paul Robinson also discussed the situation with David's brother Leo Tanaka as he reflected on his decision to jilt Terese Willis at the altar during their vow renewal.

Fremantle Media / Amazon Freevee

Paul said: "Son, I left her standing at the altar, remember? So yes, I am grateful that we've managed to salvage a friendship.

"I will always regret the way that I behaved this time last year. And I'm sad that it cost me the support of Aaron and David as well. But I'm not cut out for marriage and it's good to finally be honest about that."

With Neighbours' specially-filmed flashbacks helping to shed light on the many mysteries of the new season, fans can now expect further answers over why David, Aaron and Nicolette really left Erinsborough. The characters will feature in scenes in the present day as well as the flashbacks.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

