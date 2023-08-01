Neighbours confirms release date with new teaser trailer

Amazon Freevee

Neighbours fans don’t have too much longer to wait until the hit Australian soap is back on screens with a return to Ramsay Street.

Amazon Freevee has confirmed the show will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on Monday, September 18.

However, that’s not the only new announcement, as it also confirmed how often the new episodes will air.

New episodes of Neighbours will be released daily from Monday through to Thursday each week on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.

The new instalments of the soap will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

In addition to the exciting release date news, Neighbours shared a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming episodes.

The teaser clip features a few familiar faces, as several Neighbours cast favourites have been confirmed as returning, as well as some new characters.

It also looks as though the new episodes will be kicking off with a bang as there’s set to be a wedding in the neighbourhood.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer, shared his passion for the upcoming new chapter of the soap in a statement.

"All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled," he said.

This comes as soaps fans have been growing more and more excited since Neighbours actors Stefan Dennis and Rebekah Elmaloglou teased ahead to some "mind-blowing" plot twists in the new episodes.

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

