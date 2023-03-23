Neighbours confirms when filming will start on the show's new season

Freemantle Limited

Neighbours is gearing up to begin filming on its long-awaited new season.

Ever since Freevee saved the show from cancellation earlier last year, fans have been wondering when the cast will get back to work — and now we know filming is only a few weeks away.

The cast have now confirmed on the final date of their 'Neighbours – The Celebration Tour' in London that filming begins on April 17, 2023 at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne, Australia. This means Neighbours will air on Amazon Freevee this autumn.

Veteran cast members Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones and April Rose Pengilly were all on stage at the London Palladium to make the historic announcement and will all be back for the new season as well.

Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison has also confirmed: "It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents.

"It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17, which will be a huge day for everyone involved."

Amazon has already released several classic seasons of the Australian soap on its Freevee streaming service, with even more episodes from 2013 being added on Thursday (March 23).

Legendary cast member Alan Fletcher has promised the new episodes will be "incredibly exciting" for both classic fans and newcomers alike.

"I was reflecting on this with Jackie (Woodburne) the other day. I've been doing this show for 28 years, the show's been going for 37 years," he told UTV Life. "It changed over that time, the production values increased. But now we get to do a re-do.

"It'll still be the same show... but we will be able to make it even better."

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

