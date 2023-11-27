Neighbours confirms Byron and Mackenzie twist after Reece's exit

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours fans will see Byron Stone bond with Mackenzie Hargreaves next month following the departure of Reece Sinclair.

New spoiler pictures preview a seemingly-intimate moment between the housemates as Byron struggles without his American girlfriend.

Last week's episodes saw Reece rush home to the US following news that her father Conrad had been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Although Byron offered to join Reece when she made the trip, she asked him to stay behind in Erinsborough and there was a sense that it could be the last time they'd see each other.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Neighbours' newest pictures show Byron and Mackenzie sharing a cosy moment outside in scenes due to air in December.

Others show them in the same bedroom as they continue to grow closer, but have they spent the night together or is there something else going on?

The upcoming scenes follow Mackenzie's potential love interest Haz Devkar starting a fling with Holly Hoyland in recent episodes.

Although Mackenzie has insisted that she isn't ready for a relationship, she has mixed feelings about missing her chance with Haz.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Meanwhile, last week's departure scenes for Reece marked the end of Mischa Barton's guest stint in the role.

Neighbours posted on Twitter last week: "Is this the end of #Breece? Thanks once again to Mischa Barton for an incredible guest stint, do you think it's the last we'll see of Reece Sinclair?"

The show airs the Byron and Mackenzie scenes on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

