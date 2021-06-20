Neighbours' Chloe Brennan gets a worrying warning as Pierce Greyson returns

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours' Chloe Brennan is concerned on UK screens after a warning from her ex-husband Pierce Greyson.

Pierce, played by Don Hany, returns to Erinsborough for the first time since the end of his and Chloe's marriage, and it is perhaps not surprising at all that he's not happy with Chloe's relationship with Nicolette Stone.

In scenes airing next week, as everyone learns of Pierce's imminent arrival, many of Nicolette's friends and family are sensitive to her feelings.

Nicolette brushes these concerns off, insisting that she's fine as long as Chloe is. But things don't go to plan.

Chloe and Pierce agree to have a catch-up, which makes Nicolette feel slightly uncomfortable. The exes end up having an amicable chat, despite a little awkwardness at the start.

But Pierce goes to Aaron Brennan to ask about Chloe and Nicolette's relationship. In trying to defend Nicolette, Aaron lets slip that Nicolette was the one who exposed Pierce and Dipi Rebecchi's affair, and Pierce decides to take action.

Firstly, Pierce angrily confronts Nicolette at Harold's. He tells her that the relationship won't last – bringing up the timing of when they got together, which happened not long after Fay Brennan's death, and implying that she's Chloe's rebound.

His words clearly have an effect on Nicolette.

Then, despite Nicolette's mother Jane Harris telling him to stop interfering, Pierce speaks with Chloe.

Pierce argues that Chloe's making the same mistake as when she first got together with him. According to him, she has rushed into this new relationship without seriously thinking about whether Nic is right for her.

Although Chloe and Nicolette are happy together, Chloe gives Pierce's warning some thought.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Wednesday, June 30, Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.



