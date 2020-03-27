Neighbours' Channel 5 broadcasts look set to fall behind Australia for first time in four years

Photo credit: Channel 5

The broadcast of Neighbours in the UK looks set to fall behind Australia for the first time since 2016.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the strategy of many UK broadcasters (ITV, BBC and Channel 5) going forward has been to reduce the number of weekly soap episodes airing, in order to preserve a steady stream until filming can safely resume.

But although Neighbours has been brought down to two episodes per week on Channel 5, the show's Australian broadcaster 10 Peach is continuing its normal schedule.

A spokesperson recently confirmed (via TV Tonight): "Neighbours will continue to give viewers fresh entertainment while they are at home – five nights a week on 10 Peach."

While this may discomfort the equilibrium of some UK viewers, the pandemic is an incredibly fast-moving situation and schedules are changing all the time at the moment.

We'll let you know if things change so keep checking back.

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

