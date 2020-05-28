Neighbours casts former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo in guest role

From Digital Spy

Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo is heading to Erinsborough for a role in Neighbours.

The singer and actor recently revealed to the Herald Sun that he has completed filming for a guest role in the Channel 5 and 10 Peach soap as prison guard Owen, who will appear for six episodes.

Of filming his episodes in March, Ruffo explained: "It's very fast moving. I thought Home and Away was quick, but Neighbours was so much quicker.

"You can't mess around, they were such professionals. I really enjoyed it. It's just Australian royalty, those two shows [Neighbours and Home and Away]. It was such an incredible experience and now I'm fortunate to have been on both shows."

Ruffo will be on screens in Australia as the new character Owen from June 8. The role marks his return to the soap world four years after quitting Home and Away.

The actor spent three years as wealthy heartbreaker Chris Harrington, in a memorable romance with Indi Walker (Samara Weaving) and contentious struggle with brother Spencer Harrington (Andrew Morley).

Ruffo, who came to soaps after starring in Australia's X Factor and Dancing with the Stars, made his acting comeback last year after having a 7cm brain tumour removed and battling cancer.

"I'm getting back into work... slowly keep kicking on," he told The Morning Show in 2019. "Now that I have the all-clear in the health part of things, I'm going to get back into television, back into acting, might even dip my toe into theatre – if the role is right."

Aside from his acting work, Ruffo scored pop hits in Oz with 'On Top' and 'Take It Home' after finding fame on The X Factor.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

