Neighbours 'axed' by Channel 5 in the show's 37th year

Photo credit: Channel 5

Neighbours has reportedly been axed by Channel 5 after 14 years at the heart of the station's daytime schedule.

Bosses at the long-running soap are thought to be making plans for the show's final ever episode after Channel 5 pulled its funding for the programme for budget reasons.

According to a report in The Sun, Neighbours will conclude on Channel 5 in August when the current run of commissioned episodes comes to an end.

Digital Spy has reached out to Channel 5 and production company Fremantle for comment.

Photo credit: Channel 5

