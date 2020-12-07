Neighbours' Audrey sparks suspicion from Karl over her charity donation

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Neighbours newcomer Audrey Hamilton is left with reason to worry on UK screens next week, as Karl Kennedy discovers that she was the Foundation's secret donor.

Audrey (Zahra Newman) fears the worst after Karl's realisation, worrying that he could join the dots and rumble the secret that she and Nicolette Stone are keeping.

Viewers know that Audrey and Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) stole a winning lottery ticket from a dead patient when they worked together in Canberra a few years ago.

Nicolette spent her share after they claimed the winnings, but Audrey has since tried to ease her conscience by making a substantial donation to the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

Next week's episodes on Channel 5 see Audrey continue to grow closer to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) as they agree to have another date.

Audrey also offers to make a donation to Movember after hearing so much about Karl's recent fundraising efforts.

Karl later makes the connection that Audrey's donation came from the same email address as the mystery one that was sent to the Foundation.

The Erinsborough doctor doesn't understand why Audrey would keep quiet about her generosity or the fact that she has so much money.

Photo credit: Fremantle - Channel 5

When Karl confronts Audrey about it, she quickly comes up with a cover story and begs him not to tell Toadie.

Karl reluctantly agrees, but confides in his wife Susan about how it seems like a very strange thing to be so secretive about. Will Karl keep his eye on Audrey and discover the full story?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Tuesday, December 15 at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

