Neighbours announces Sophie Ellis-Bextor cameo for special London episodes

Neighbours viewers are really being spoiled next spring, with a Sophie Ellis-Bextor cameo now confirmed.

As part of the Aussie soap's special London instalments, it's been confirmed that Jemma Donovan's character Harlow Robinson will encounter the 'Murder on the Dancefloor' songstress at the Queen's Walk stretch next to the River Thames and in front of the London Eye.

Harlow is taken by surprise when the singer offers some valuable advice about some of the actions of her late mother Prue (Denise van Outen).

The scenes have already been filmed and are scheduled to air in the UK and Australia in spring 2022, when Harlow reunites with her aunt Harriet (portrayed by none other than Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden) in the English capital to solve a family mystery.

Sophie said of her role in the show: "Neighbours was a huge part of my school days. We all watched it, loved it, talked about it.

"It's a joy to now be able to say I've been in it! Thanks to everyone from the cast and crew for being so lovely. I loved it!"

Meanwhile, executive producer Jason Herbison also shared: "We are absolutely thrilled with how filming has gone with the wonderful Amanda Holden and Jemma Donovan, to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor join us is the absolute icing on the cake and we can't wait to share the storyline with our UK audience next year."

If you're a fan of Sophie's music, she has her Kitchen Disco Tour on the horizon too, with gigs lined up in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and more next year. Tickets are available now.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

