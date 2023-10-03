Neighbours announces return for Sharon Davies in new season

Neighbours has announced the return of Jessica Muschamp as Sharon Davies.

Appearing all the way back in 1988, Sharon's storylines saw her involved in a love triangle that peaked with her pushing Lucy Robinson into a pool, she also had an eating disorder, and set fire to the coffee shop.

That all took place within a few years, as Sharon was written out in 1990, although she did return for a brief video message cameo in last year's not-so-final finale.

A post on the soap's Instagram page revealed the news of Sharon's return: "Exciting news. Shazza's back! Jessica Muschamp will be reprising her iconic role of Sharon Davies for a guest stint, but what's led her back to Ramsay Street?"

In the video, Muschamp herself states: "Hi Neighbours fans. Guess what? Shaz is back, at least for a little while. It's going to be so fun and I cannot wait for you to see it. Thank you so much for watching us, and thank you so much for saving the show. We'll see you soon."

Meanwhile, it was also recently confirmed that actor Nathan Borg is reprising his role as Curtis Perkins, supporting some much-needed deaf representation on TV. Curtis was involved in a secret love affair which ended in heartbreak, and he's teased that there's going to be even more drama when he returns.

Considering how the show has returned with some major plot twists that the people behind the show knew would cause a lot of ripples in the fandom, we don't think he's exaggerating.

Speaking of returns, Kylie Minogue has recently opened up on her return for the show's 'final' episode, saying she was "baffled" by the news of the show's subsequent revival.

"Guy (Pearce) went to the most effort - he had like a million scenes and I felt bad that I was just kind of on and off and said two words! But from Margot Robbie, to all sorts of people that dialled in to pay tribute, it was a huge moment. So, when it was announced it was coming back there was a quizzical face! I haven't seen it, but all is well with the world and Neighbours should keep going."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4.30pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

