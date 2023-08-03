Neighbours announces new cast member Trevor the dog

Amazon Freevee

Neighbours spoilers follow.

The Neighbours revival's newest cast addition is of the furry variety.

Following the big news that the soap will return on Monday, September 18 with four episodes per week, the show has also shared that there will be a pet moving into Ramsay Street.

The soap announced on X on Thursday (August 3) that Trevor will be moving in with fellow newcomer Haz Devkar (Shantaram star Shiv Palekar) — who will be taking over Harold's in the upcoming episodes.

Amazon Freevee

Related: Neighbours teases "mind-blowing" storyline twists in on-set video

Trevor will be making his first appearance in Erinsborough in the premiere episode, and we're sure he'll be getting lots of cuddles from the other Ramsay Street residents.

He continues a long tradition of lovable pets on the show — like Lucy Robinson's beloved Bouncer in the 1980s and the pup's offspring 'Bouncer 2' in the noughties. Bouncer was initially brought in as a replacement for Lucy's dog Basil, who went missing in a memorable 1987 episode, and subsequently became one of the most popular pets in soap history.

There's no telling yet whether Trevor will get his own dream sequence like Bouncer did back in the day…

Amazon Freevee

Related: Neighbours teases surprise wedding in new season

Viewers will be able to take a look back at some of Neighbours' most memorable pets from the past when more classic episodes are uploaded onto Amazon's Freevee service beginning August 10.

These episodes will feature some of the most memorable stars to come out of Neighbours, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem. The complete seasons from 2021 and 2022 will also be uploaded next week.

Neighbours returns on September 18, with new episodes streaming on Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like