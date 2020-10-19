Neighbours addresses imminent Pierce switch as Don Hany takes over from Tim Robards

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has teased its upcoming Pierce Greyson switch by featuring new cast member Don Hany in spoiler pictures for the first time.

Don has taken over the role of Pierce for the character's final weeks on screen, after Tim Robards was forced to leave the show earlier than planned.

Tim's final episode as Pierce aired in Australia today (October 19) and, after a three-episode gap, Don's first scenes in the role will air on Friday (October 23).

As Channel 5 is still three weeks behind Australia, the UK dates are Monday, November 9 for Tim's exit and Friday, November 13 for Don's first appearance.

10 Peach, which airs Neighbours in Australia, has now given fans a first look at one of Don's first scenes.

The station tweeted: "Check out this week's spoiler gallery! Pierce is looking a little different, maybe it's a new haircut?"

The on-screen switch comes as Pierce continues to feature in a big storyline, as he's cheating on his wife Chloe with Dipi Rebecchi.

Show bosses opted to recast Pierce as rewriting scripts to remove him early would have had too many knock-on effects for future stories.

Check out this week's spoiler gallery! Pierce is looking a little different, maybe it's a new haircut?#Neighbours 6.30 weeknights pic.twitter.com/kBcrOwVSeq — 10 Peach (@10PeachAu) October 18, 2020

Sharon Johal, who plays Dipi, recently told Digital Spy: "You've got to remember that there's a very full storyline still to play out in Pierce's final four weeks. Obviously that involved me as well, and the ramifications of that storyline are going to be felt in Erinsborough for months to come.

"You can't just pull Pierce out and say: 'This guy's gone'. That would affect Chloe's storyline, Dipi's storyline, Shane's storyline and the whole Street. I think it was the right decision to have Don come in."

Tim chose to leave Neighbours early amid changing travel restrictions in Australia due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tim flew back to Sydney to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

