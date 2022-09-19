Neighbours in 18-year dispute over access to popular bluebell woods

Walkers are campaigning to keep a footpath open to popular bluebell woods in Tredomen, near Hengoed, South Wales - Wales news service

A group of neighbours have been fighting for 18 years over a footpath after a landowner put up "private property" signs to stop walkers accessing the path.

Ellen Salton, 56, sparked a row over the path when she put up signs attempting as far back as 2004 to stop people walking on her land along the walkway in Tredomen, near Hengoed, which leads to popular bluebell woods.

But neighbour Susan Smith, 74, applied to the council for the footpath to be declared a public right of way after using it since she was just a girl.

She told officials: "We're determined we don't want to lose this footpath as we only have one left."

Caerphilly County Borough Council declared it a new public right of way in 2019 - but Ms Salton has appealed the decision.

A planning inquiry is now taking place to decide if the path can stay open to the public.

Fellow neighbour Diana Tura said the bluebell woods along the path were her "sanctuary".

She said: "All the people in Tredomen just want to keep what we have, nothing more."

An application for a right of way was originally made in 2005 before it was re-submitted in 2017.

An inquiry by the Welsh Government agency Planning and Environment Decisions Wales has now been launched.

Access to these bluebell woods is to be determined by a Welsh Government planning inspector - Wales news service

Miss Salton claims there is a "conspiracy" against her and says there is not a clear path that has ever been used by residents.

Andy Dunlop, representing Ms Salton, said a "proper investigation" had not been carried out before the 2019 decision.

He said: "This order should not have been made if proper investigation had occurred."

Planning inspector Janine Townsley must now decide if the path was used for at least 20 years before 2002 without "force, secrecy or permission".

The path has remained closed for four years while the appeals process takes place.

A decision will now be made by officials after an investigation is carried out.