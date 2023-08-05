Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.045

The board of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.045 per share on the 26th of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Neighbourly Pharmacy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. While Neighbourly Pharmacy is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.3%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The most recent annual payment of CA$0.18 is about the same as the annual payment 2 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Neighbourly Pharmacy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 66% per annum. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 7 analysts we track are forecasting for Neighbourly Pharmacy for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Neighbourly Pharmacy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

