Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.'s (TSE:NBLY) On An Uptrend But Financial Prospects Look Pretty Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Neighbourly Pharmacy's (TSE:NBLY) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Neighbourly Pharmacy's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Neighbourly Pharmacy is:

1.1% = CA$3.8m ÷ CA$349m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Neighbourly Pharmacy's Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

As you can see, Neighbourly Pharmacy's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 21% seen by Neighbourly Pharmacy was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Neighbourly Pharmacy's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 17% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Neighbourly Pharmacy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Neighbourly Pharmacy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Neighbourly Pharmacy's high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 224% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Neighbourly Pharmacy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Only recently, Neighbourly Pharmacy stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Neighbourly Pharmacy. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

