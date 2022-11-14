The Neighbourhood Kicks Out Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Accusation From ‘The Marías’ Lead Singer

The Neighbourhood has kicked out drummer Brandon Fried Sunday after “The Marías” lead singer María Zardoya accused Fried of groping her.

“We are grateful to Maria for coming forward,” the band, which is currently on hiatus, tweeted Sunday. “We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

The announcement comes just hours after “The Marías” posted an Instagram story sharing her story, in which she said Fried’s abuse was “one of the most uncomfortable things [she’s] ever experienced.”

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the Neighbourhood,” Zardoya wrote. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

“@thenbhd y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep,” she continued.

The Marias Instagram

Fried, who joined the band in 2014, responded to the accusations on his Instagram story Sunday, apologizing to Zardoya and claiming that he is currently seeking help for his problems with alcohol and substance abuse.

“I am so terribly sorry to Maria,” he wrote. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

“I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated,” he continued. “I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

A representative for The Neighbourhood did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.