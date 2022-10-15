My Neighbour Totoro is the best animation of all time – but can it work as a stage show?

Robbie Collin
·7 min read
An enigmatic forest spirit: Totoro is a calming presence for sisters Satsuki and Mei in My Neighbour Totoro - Studio Ghibli/Tokuma-Shoten/Nibariki/Kobal/Shutterstock
An enigmatic forest spirit: Totoro is a calming presence for sisters Satsuki and Mei in My Neighbour Totoro - Studio Ghibli/Tokuma-Shoten/Nibariki/Kobal/Shutterstock

“The thing I never understood about fairy tales,” Hayao Miyazaki once told me, “was where all the bugs had got to.” The now 81-year-old co-founder of the revered Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli had been puzzled, decades ago, by the German folk stories collected by the Brothers Grimm. “There were all these children sleeping in the hollows of trees,” he frowned.

“And I kept thinking how you couldn’t do that in Japan without being immediately covered by tiny creatures. Nature for me was never just mountains and wilderness, but the everyday overgrown spaces, where you could lift up a stone” – he mimed it, pulling an expression of comic surprise – “and all these little hidden things would come scuttling out from underneath. So that was why, to me, the worlds of those stories never felt quite right.”

So Miyazaki made a fairy tale with the bugs left in. My Neighbour Totoro (1988), his second feature at Ghibli, teems with the small-scale, local magic of gardens, attics and streams – a Hansel and Gretel in which the children aren’t dragged off to die in the woods, but scamper into them gleefully, following breadcrumb trails laid by the forest itself.

For decades, it remained largely unknown among English-speakers until Miyazaki’s Spirited Away won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards. That eerie, lavish fantasy, about a 10-year-old girl put to work in an enchanted bath house, kindled an appetite among Western viewers for this strain of animation that was like nothing they’d previously experienced. Today, My Neighbour Totoro numbers among the most beloved animated films ever made: for some of us, it is also the very best.

Totoro himself is an enigmatic forest spirit who looks like the result of an experimental breeding programme involving a chinchilla, a barn owl and a bean-bag sofa. This benign, chunky beast is currently to be found 6,000 miles from Miyazaki’s studio, at the Barbican Theatre in London, where the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new stage adaptation of the film, written by Tom Morton-Smith and with puppets crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, opens on Tuesday.

Mei Mac as Mei, Ami Okumura Jones as Satsuki and Dai Tabuchi as their father in the new stage Totoro - Manuel Harlan
Mei Mac as Mei, Ami Okumura Jones as Satsuki and Dai Tabuchi as their father in the new stage Totoro - Manuel Harlan

Morton-Smith discovered Totoro after being left spellbound by Spirited Away, and when he heard the RSC were looking for a new family show, he explains the idea “just jumped into my head”.

“The pacing of Miyazaki’s film went against everything I thought I knew about dramatic structure,” he tells me. “It created landscapes and environments you just wanted to live in for a bit. And one thing theatre does brilliantly is create atmospheres, so I wanted to see if I could reproduce those hot summer days and rainy nights in ways an audience could feel part of.”

Set in Japan’s shabby post-war years, My Neighbour Totoro follows two sisters, 10-year-old Satsuki and four-year-old Mei, who move with their father, a university lecturer, to a tumbledown house in the country, nestled between paddy fields and a Shinto shrine. The girls’ mother is in hospital with tuberculosis, an hour or so’s bicycle ride away.

Playing in the garden, Mei spots a small, white, rabbit-like creature scurrying through the grass: then suddenly there’s another, blue and slightly larger, with a sack of acorns over its back.

Like Lewis Carroll’s Alice, she follows them to a burrow, which leads to an underground hollow, with Totoro sleeping inside. (Or rather the big Totoro: we assume the other two are smaller members of the same species.) Mei clambers onto his belly and tries to make conversation but falls asleep on this undulating hummock of fuzz. Later that afternoon, Satsuki and her father find her dozing in the bushes.

Mei follows two smaller animals through an underground hollow in the animated film - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
Mei follows two smaller animals through an underground hollow in the animated film - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

This meeting is followed by three more, all of which have the same uncanny yet comforting air. And, well, aside from a brief, anxious interlude – a distressed Mei tries to reach her mother alone on foot, gets lost, then is found – that’s about all there is to it. Nothing much happens, let alone changes. At the end, Satsuki and Mei’s mother remains in hospital; the future is as uncertain as before. But the girls now know there’s something watching over them out in the trees – something warm, consoling and ancient – and that’s enough, for now, to set their hearts at rest.

Totoro is now recognised around the world as Ghibli’s mascot – his merchandise has kept the studio propped up through its lean years, and he has been posed in profile beside its logo since 1991. But he wasn’t devised as soft toy fodder.

Miyazaki, a lifelong environmentalist who’d dabbled in Marxism in his youth, was appalled by the excesses of Japan’s bubble economy years, and wanted to bring to the screen a Japan he felt had become invisible, the one in which he’d grown up. Totoro would stand for “what we have forgotten, what we don’t notice, what we are convinced we have lost”.

Miyazaki is prone to flashes of veiled autobiography, but there is more of him in Totoro than any of his other work. His own mother was hospitalised or bedridden with TB for most of his childhood, and at home he was expected to perform domestic chores. During the making of Totoro, he was told that a child like Satsuki couldn’t exist – one who got up early every morning to cook the family breakfast.

A famous scene from the film has been adapted for the stage: Satsuki and Mei wait at a bus stop for their father and are joined by Totoro - Manuel Harlan
A famous scene from the film has been adapted for the stage: Satsuki and Mei wait at a bus stop for their father and are joined by Totoro - Manuel Harlan

“She did exist,” Miyazaki reportedly snapped back. “That was me!”

He opted to make his lead characters girls because he felt boys, in that scenario, would be too pathetic.

The film is so glorious partly because it captures the world in exactly the way children experience it: with a sense of bright, impulsive wonder, where not fully understanding something only makes it all the more vivid.

In its most famous scene, Satsuki and Mei wait at a bus stop for their father on a drizzly evening: the two are silently joined by Totoro, and together they listen to the rain fall in the dark. Then, at last – are those headlights coming down the road? Not yet! These are the lamp-like eyes of the Catbus: a huge, 12-legged feline with a broad Cheshire grin (shades of Lewis Carroll again), whose hollow body is lined with windows and furry seats.

Totoro silently joins Satsuki and Mei at the bus stop in the film My Neighbour Totoro (1988)
Totoro silently joins Satsuki and Mei at the bus stop in the film My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

The following night, Totoro leads the girls in a dance that makes a seedbed explode in a mushroom cloud of green renewal – the horrific imagery of the recent war redeemed, and its scorched-earth aftermath rewound. “It was a dream but it wasn’t a dream!” the sisters whoop the next morning.

In expanding the film’s spartan screenplay for the stage, Morton-Smith didn’t concoct any elaborate further adventures; instead, he fleshed out its human relationships. As for the fuzzy big-name draw, all there is of him is all there ever was – a handful of encounters, fleeting, strange and precious.

“Are there any more Totoro stories?” my nine-year-old asked, when we watched the film together. No, I told him. Only one.

My Neighbour Totoro is at Barbican Theatre, London EC2 (barbican.org.uk) until Jan 21

Latest Stories

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.