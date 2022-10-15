My Neighbour Totoro is the best animation of all time – but can it work as a stage show?

An enigmatic forest spirit: Totoro is a calming presence for sisters Satsuki and Mei in My Neighbour Totoro - Studio Ghibli/Tokuma-Shoten/Nibariki/Kobal/Shutterstock

“The thing I never understood about fairy tales,” Hayao Miyazaki once told me, “was where all the bugs had got to.” The now 81-year-old co-founder of the revered Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli had been puzzled, decades ago, by the German folk stories collected by the Brothers Grimm. “There were all these children sleeping in the hollows of trees,” he frowned.

“And I kept thinking how you couldn’t do that in Japan without being immediately covered by tiny creatures. Nature for me was never just mountains and wilderness, but the everyday overgrown spaces, where you could lift up a stone” – he mimed it, pulling an expression of comic surprise – “and all these little hidden things would come scuttling out from underneath. So that was why, to me, the worlds of those stories never felt quite right.”

So Miyazaki made a fairy tale with the bugs left in. My Neighbour Totoro (1988), his second feature at Ghibli, teems with the small-scale, local magic of gardens, attics and streams – a Hansel and Gretel in which the children aren’t dragged off to die in the woods, but scamper into them gleefully, following breadcrumb trails laid by the forest itself.

For decades, it remained largely unknown among English-speakers until Miyazaki’s Spirited Away won Best Animated Feature at the 2003 Academy Awards. That eerie, lavish fantasy, about a 10-year-old girl put to work in an enchanted bath house, kindled an appetite among Western viewers for this strain of animation that was like nothing they’d previously experienced. Today, My Neighbour Totoro numbers among the most beloved animated films ever made: for some of us, it is also the very best.

Totoro himself is an enigmatic forest spirit who looks like the result of an experimental breeding programme involving a chinchilla, a barn owl and a bean-bag sofa. This benign, chunky beast is currently to be found 6,000 miles from Miyazaki’s studio, at the Barbican Theatre in London, where the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new stage adaptation of the film, written by Tom Morton-Smith and with puppets crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, opens on Tuesday.

Mei Mac as Mei, Ami Okumura Jones as Satsuki and Dai Tabuchi as their father in the new stage Totoro - Manuel Harlan

Morton-Smith discovered Totoro after being left spellbound by Spirited Away, and when he heard the RSC were looking for a new family show, he explains the idea “just jumped into my head”.

“The pacing of Miyazaki’s film went against everything I thought I knew about dramatic structure,” he tells me. “It created landscapes and environments you just wanted to live in for a bit. And one thing theatre does brilliantly is create atmospheres, so I wanted to see if I could reproduce those hot summer days and rainy nights in ways an audience could feel part of.”

Set in Japan’s shabby post-war years, My Neighbour Totoro follows two sisters, 10-year-old Satsuki and four-year-old Mei, who move with their father, a university lecturer, to a tumbledown house in the country, nestled between paddy fields and a Shinto shrine. The girls’ mother is in hospital with tuberculosis, an hour or so’s bicycle ride away.

Playing in the garden, Mei spots a small, white, rabbit-like creature scurrying through the grass: then suddenly there’s another, blue and slightly larger, with a sack of acorns over its back.

Like Lewis Carroll’s Alice, she follows them to a burrow, which leads to an underground hollow, with Totoro sleeping inside. (Or rather the big Totoro: we assume the other two are smaller members of the same species.) Mei clambers onto his belly and tries to make conversation but falls asleep on this undulating hummock of fuzz. Later that afternoon, Satsuki and her father find her dozing in the bushes.

Mei follows two smaller animals through an underground hollow in the animated film - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

This meeting is followed by three more, all of which have the same uncanny yet comforting air. And, well, aside from a brief, anxious interlude – a distressed Mei tries to reach her mother alone on foot, gets lost, then is found – that’s about all there is to it. Nothing much happens, let alone changes. At the end, Satsuki and Mei’s mother remains in hospital; the future is as uncertain as before. But the girls now know there’s something watching over them out in the trees – something warm, consoling and ancient – and that’s enough, for now, to set their hearts at rest.

Totoro is now recognised around the world as Ghibli’s mascot – his merchandise has kept the studio propped up through its lean years, and he has been posed in profile beside its logo since 1991. But he wasn’t devised as soft toy fodder.

Miyazaki, a lifelong environmentalist who’d dabbled in Marxism in his youth, was appalled by the excesses of Japan’s bubble economy years, and wanted to bring to the screen a Japan he felt had become invisible, the one in which he’d grown up. Totoro would stand for “what we have forgotten, what we don’t notice, what we are convinced we have lost”.

Miyazaki is prone to flashes of veiled autobiography, but there is more of him in Totoro than any of his other work. His own mother was hospitalised or bedridden with TB for most of his childhood, and at home he was expected to perform domestic chores. During the making of Totoro, he was told that a child like Satsuki couldn’t exist – one who got up early every morning to cook the family breakfast.

A famous scene from the film has been adapted for the stage: Satsuki and Mei wait at a bus stop for their father and are joined by Totoro - Manuel Harlan

“She did exist,” Miyazaki reportedly snapped back. “That was me!”

He opted to make his lead characters girls because he felt boys, in that scenario, would be too pathetic.

The film is so glorious partly because it captures the world in exactly the way children experience it: with a sense of bright, impulsive wonder, where not fully understanding something only makes it all the more vivid.

In its most famous scene, Satsuki and Mei wait at a bus stop for their father on a drizzly evening: the two are silently joined by Totoro, and together they listen to the rain fall in the dark. Then, at last – are those headlights coming down the road? Not yet! These are the lamp-like eyes of the Catbus: a huge, 12-legged feline with a broad Cheshire grin (shades of Lewis Carroll again), whose hollow body is lined with windows and furry seats.

Totoro silently joins Satsuki and Mei at the bus stop in the film My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

The following night, Totoro leads the girls in a dance that makes a seedbed explode in a mushroom cloud of green renewal – the horrific imagery of the recent war redeemed, and its scorched-earth aftermath rewound. “It was a dream but it wasn’t a dream!” the sisters whoop the next morning.

In expanding the film’s spartan screenplay for the stage, Morton-Smith didn’t concoct any elaborate further adventures; instead, he fleshed out its human relationships. As for the fuzzy big-name draw, all there is of him is all there ever was – a handful of encounters, fleeting, strange and precious.

“Are there any more Totoro stories?” my nine-year-old asked, when we watched the film together. No, I told him. Only one.

My Neighbour Totoro is at Barbican Theatre, London EC2 (barbican.org.uk) until Jan 21