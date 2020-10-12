Neighbour Who Targeted Rhea Fails to Back Claim Before CBI

A neighbour of Rhea Chakraborty, who had alleged that the actor had met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death on 13 June, failed to substantiate her claims before the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources told NDTV on Sunday (11 October). The agency has also reportedly warned Dimple Thawani not to spread misinformation.

The Quint got in touch with Thawani and is awaiting a response.

Rhea Chakraborty has also filed a complaint to the CBI against the neighbour, alleging that she has been trying to mislead the investigation with her false claims.

Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she will take on everyone who has made false claims. "We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and Electronic Media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations," Maneshinde said in a statement.

In an interview to Republic TV some time back, Rhea's neighbour had claimed that somebody told her that person had seen Sushant drop Rhea off at her house on 13 June.

Sushant had allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.

(With inputs from NDTV)

