Neighbors sue Arizona city to restore water cut in drought

·3 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Residents of a community just outside Scottsdale, Arizona are feuding with the city they long depended on for water now that the Phoenix suburb has cut off their supply, saying it needs to guarantee there is enough for its own residents amid a deep, long-lasting drought.

Homeowners in Rio Verde Foothills, located in unincorporated Maricopa County, sued Scottsdale last week, demanding that access to the city's water supply be restored to some 500 homes in the community. A bill newly introduced in the state Legislature would make Scottsdale liable for some costs created by the shutoff.

“The city of Scottsdale has placed plaintiffs and their families under an unconscionable amount of stress and anxiety by discontinuing their domestic water supply,” says the lawsuit, noting “the lack of fresh potable water for families to be able to bathe themselves or running water to flush their toilets is a well-known basic necessity.”

Scottsdale turned off its longstanding supply of water to the community on Jan. 1, calling the cutoff permanent. Several hundred residents are now using up the last of the Scottsdale water that haulers delivered in late December to the 5,000-gallon (18,950-liter) tanks buried in their yards, but said at a public gathering last week they expect it will dry up soon.

Scottsdale said it had no legal obligation to continue the arrangement, underscoring how vulnerable communities like Rio Verde Foothills without reliable water service could become amid drought threatening the southwestern U.S. Arizona is among the states hardest hit by a long-term drought that has drastically lowered water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Residents now expect to pay much higher prices for water haulers to fetch their water from jurisdictions farther away.

The lawsuit and legislation come on the heels of a report by the Arizona Department of Water Resources released in recent days by new Gov. Katie Hobbs that shows there are inadequate groundwater supplies for hundreds of thousands of homes that developers have envisioned in far west Phoenix.

Scottsdale warned of a possible cutoff for several years and said it gave Rio Verde Foothills residents and Maricopa County plenty of warning that it wouldn’t provide water forever. Because the community doesn't have a reservoir or community well, the haulers would buy water from Scottsdale fill stations and then deliver it for a fee to Rio Verde Foothills residents.

“Rio Verde is a separate community governed by Maricopa County, not the City of Scottsdale,” the city said in a statement posted on its website Monday. "Scottsdale has warned and advised that it is not responsible for Rio Verde for many years, especially given the requirements of the City’s mandated drought plan. The city remains firm in that position, and confident it is on the right side of the law.

“Nothing in the city’s action precludes residents in Rio Verde Foothills from purchasing water from other sources. The water haulers who have previously hauled water from Scottsdale have access to water from other jurisdictions and are still offering to haul water to serve the homes in Rio Verde,” the statement added.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega in particular has been insistent that the city not supply water to Rio Verde Foothills.

Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin, who has worked on the issue since his December 2021 appointment, noted that the county does not have water rights and is not a water regulator.

Galvin said an ideal interim solution would be a much-discussed plan to have a private water utility company provide its own water to the Rio Verde Foothills residents using the same Scottsdale standpipe infrastructure utilized previously.

Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Sunwing cancels additional flights to southern destinations from Regina this winter

    REGINA — Sunwing says it is cancelling many of its flights out of Regina for the rest of this winter. The airline says in a statement sent to local media outlets that it will start flying to Puerto Vallarta again on Sundays, starting Feb. 4, and will still fly to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun and Mazatlan on the Family Day weekend. It says other customers may be able to transfer their Regina reservations to Winnipeg, Saskatoon or other airports, pending availability, or they can cancel their southern

  • Liberals mum on bill to codify standards in long-term care, despite new guidelines

    OTTAWA — A team of experts released a highly anticipated, detailed handbook on how to boost quality of life and prevent the spread of infection in long-term care homes last month that could inform anticipated federal legislation. But the government has yet to release any details about a promised new law. The 137-page document released by CSA Group — formerly known as the Canadian Standards Association — outlines standards on how to best design and run homes, all the way down to their ventilation

  • Residential school records needed to answer 'hard questions': special interlocutor

    VANCOUVER — The woman appointed to work with Indigenous communities as they search for unmarked graves at former residential schools across Canada says the fight is not over for records that could answer "hard questions," including who the missing children were, how they died and where they are buried. Without records documenting the genocide of Indigenous Peoples, special interlocutor Kimberly Murray said, "deniers will continue to deny" and future generations could be led to forget. Survivors

  • North Dakota weighs ban of 'sexually explicit' library books

    Books containing “sexually explicit” content — including depictions of sexual or gender identity — would be banned from North Dakota public libraries under legislation that state lawmakers began considering Tuesday. The GOP-dominated state House Judiciary Committee heard arguments but did not take a vote on the measure, which applies to visual depictions of “sexually explicit” content and proposes up to 30 days imprisonment for librarians who refuse to remove the offending books. The proposal co

  • Tenants must pay over $500K after apartment fire began in unit kept in 'near-hoarding state': judge

    Two Vancouver tenants have been ordered to pay over $500,000 for a 2017 fire that broke out in their apartment and spread to several other units in their building. In a ruling released Thursday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found tenant Angela Chou was negligent in allowing the fire to start due to keeping "a large amount of household possessions packed densely throughout the unit." Chou and her former partner Danny Chen must pay $512,995.04 to the owner of the Langara Gardens complex for damages

  • Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the Ukraine war’s deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring, a weekend Russian missile strike on a southeastern apartment building, has reached 45, officials said Tuesday. Those killed in the Saturday afternoon strike in Dnipro included six children, with 79 people injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing at the multistory building, whic

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts. Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NF

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Seahawks excited about future after surprising playoff berth

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the moments after seeing the season end in the first round of the playoffs, Pete Carroll was already looking ahead to what the future could bring. The oldest coach in the league isn’t planning on slowing down and for good reason. The Seattle Seahawks have remodeled their foundation and head into the offseason with an unexpected amount of excitement about what’s next. “What has happened during the course of this season has been a tremendous amount of progress that we’ve ma

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.