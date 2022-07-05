Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

  • 1/5

    Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

    James Hartley/jhartley@star-telegram.com
  • 2/5

    Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

    Emerson Clarridge/eclarridge@star-telegram.com
  • 3/5

    Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

    Edward Freyman's Facebook page
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

    Courtesy: GoFundMe
  • 5/5

    Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

    Emerson Clarridge/eclarridge@star-telegram.com
Kaley Johnson
·5 min read

Amber Ketran was sitting in the garage with her dad when they heard the shots on Saturday.

Like many people in their Haltom City neighborhood, they thought the noises were fireworks. She and her father went outside and saw dirt flying up in a neighbor’s yard, and they realized the sound was gunshots.

The two ran inside as the shots continued. Those first bursts of gunfire they heard, she said, were the shots that killed Collin Davis. According to police, Edward Freyman shot and killed Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, at about 6:45 p.m. at Tsai’s home in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North. Freyman also shot and wounded three police officers and a woman who lives across the street before killing himself, authorities said.

Neighbors said Freyman, 28, appeared to have been living at Tsai’s house. Police have said the shooter and victims knew each other but did not disclose details of their relationship.

Earlier that day at about 11:45 a.m., Ketran said, Freyman came to her family’s door and spoke to them for the first time. He asked if he could borrow a crowbar to move a boulder, she said, and she gave him a large pole.

At about noon, Freyman went to Krystyn Rodriguez’s house, next door to Tsai’s home, and told Rodriguez her gate was open, and shook her hand, Rodriguez told KXAS-TV.

Minutes before the shooting, Ketran and her dad saw Davis pull up on his motorcycle in front of Tsai’s house. Ketran did not know Tsai or Davis personally, but saw Freyman at the house frequently enough that she believes he lived there. She did not know how Davis, Tsai and Freyman knew one another.

Tsai and Davis were “great friends,” Tsai’s sister told the Dallas Morning News.

When Ketran and her dad saw Davis on his motorcycle just before the shooting, he drove slowly down the street and pulled in front of the house. Police said he was killed in the driveway, and Tsai was killed inside the house.

When she realized the bangs were gunshots, Ketran called 911. She learned later that her neighbor across the street had already called the police after she was hit by a bullet. The woman, Ketran said, was in her living room when the bullets went through her house and she was hit in the leg. She was still in the hospital Tuesday.

The police arrived quickly, Ketran said, and ran through the yard with their guns drawn.

Ketran’s niece had been at Krystyn Rodriguez’s house, and Rodriguez ran outside when Davis was shot, Ketran said. Rodriguez went to check if Davis was OK, but the police told her to get back.

Rodriguez, Ketran and her niece and father hid inside the Ketrans’ house as the shooting continued, she said.

The group watched as the cops were shot at, and three of them were hit by bullets. One of them was pulled into an SUV and another ran into the Ketrans’ yard after being hurt. Some officers returned fire, police said, and Freyman ran out of the back of the house.

Ketran said she has had some negative experiences with law enforcement, but gained a new respect for them after Saturday.

“I have so much respect for the police and what they did that day,” she said. “I know it was scary, but they protected everybody and saved lives.”

Ketran’s parents have lived on the street for 20 years, and while Haltom City has some “bad” areas, Ketran said, the neighborhood has always felt safe.

“But as far as this guy having an AR-15 two doors down, it can happen anywhere,” she said.

Police have said Freyman had a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, both of which were found near his body after he shot himself about half a mile away from the original shooting scene.

According to Army public affairs, Freyman was enlisted as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from October 2014 to October 2019 and attained the noncommissioned rank of sergeant. Freyman joined the Texas Army National Guard in October 2019 after he left the Army. He served as a sergeant infantryman until March 2021.

The Texas Military Department said Freyman was honorably discharged from the National Guard after completing his term. He does not appear to have a criminal record in Tarrant County, according to court records.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Haltom City Police Department said two of the injured officers, Officer Jose Avila and Corporal Zach Tabler, remain hospitalized but are in good spirits. Officer Tim Barton was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home.

Authorities have not commented on a motive for the shooting. The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per policy while the incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers,” Haltom City police said in a news release Tuesday. “We will not release information or respond to additional inquiries until the investigation is complete. This will protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the most accurate information.”

The shooting shook up the neighborhood, Ketran said. Afterward, another neighbor hung blue ribbons up to show support for the police.

“I feel so bad for the kids,” Ketran said Tuesday. “We didn’t even shoot off fireworks yesterday because it was so traumatizing.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.” Campbell, whose hiring was announced

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i