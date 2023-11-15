Neighbor beat 6-year-old with baseball bat, Texas cops say. Boy dies months later

A 6-year-old boy died two months after he was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by a neighbor, the Texas child’s father said.

Jeremy Diaz, badly injured in the Sept. 11 attack at his home in Georgetown, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, Arturo Diaz said in a GoFundMe.

“Early this morning I was checking on him and noticed a pale face and eyes with no motion. Then his heart stopped,” the father said. “They tried to resuscitate him, but it was not successful. He fought for over 60 days and was improving, but at the end, the odds seemed against him.”

Deputies charged 39-year-old Daniel Logan with aggravated assault and intentionally causing serious bodily injury to a child following the September incident, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

He forced his way into the Diaz home and used a baseball bat to assault two people, including Jeremy, the sheriff’s office said. The incident was called “a random attack.”

Logan was neighbors with the Diaz family, the Austin American-Statesman reported. He is also accused of injuring his own mother in the attack.

“I saw my 6-year-old laying in a pool of blood,” Arturo Diaz told KVUE in September. “He was hit in the back of his head, shattered the back of his skull into pieces.”

Jeremy suffered “multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma,” according to court documents obtained by KEYE.

His vitals had been improving until Monday, when his condition worsened. Aurturo Diaz called it “almost 6 hours of hell on earth.”

Jeremy died the next morning.

“He was a wonderful and loving child that practiced the Golden Rule,” the father said. “In him I am well pleased.”

Authorities have not announced upgraded charges against Logan.

