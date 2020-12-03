Nehruvianism: Revisiting Visions of India in 1947

Vibhav Mariwala
·8 min read

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of India helped guide the country through the crises of 1947. His book, The Discovery of India, his letters and speeches, and excerpts of debates from the Constituent Assembly of India, show us how he grappled with the challenges India faced in 1947, and can give insight into how to respond to the challenges of 2020.

As the architect of Modern India, it is important to not only know of his vision for the country, but the extent to which his vision has eroded this year – a tumultuous year, with riots, protests, national lockdowns, a pandemic that has killed lakhs, wildfires, and cyclones.

In 2020, communal and caste tensions have increased, the notion of Federalism has severely been undermined, and democratic institutions have further retrenched, from Parliament, to the Supreme Court. When compounded with the economic crisis, which was further accelerated by COVID-19, India needs a new vision to guide it through the 2020s to overcome its problems.

While the economic and social context of India leading up to Independence are significantly different than today, some of the challenges India faces today are similar, albeit with a richer country, from rising unemployment and inequality, communal tension, and restive states against a Centre determined to assert its authority.

What is Nehruvianism?

Nehruvianism, broadly refers to the ideology of Jawaharlal Nehru, and his vision for post-colonial India. It was a set of ideas that changed overtime, from Glimpses of World History and Autobiography, published in the early 1930s, to The Discovery of India (1944), and his speeches as Prime Minister. It rested on two pillars. One was a belief that a nation’s success lies in its ability to overcome communal and religious loyalties to unite around common economic aims to develop a sense of belonging to one nation.

Another was that India’s development lay in its ability to redistribute wealth and include the masses in its political system to become modern, and that a partially planned economy through a Planning Commission of sorts using scientific evidence and rational thinking was the most efficient way to achieve that goal.

Enter The Discovery of India

The Discovery of India provides unique insight into how Nehru viewed the problems facing the country in 1944 amidst the Second World War, and two years after the Quit India Movement’s launch. The problems that stand out to him are poverty, and religious violence.

"In his book, he writes, “Yet what could we do, how change this vicious process [of poverty]? We seem to be helpless.” He says that religion “has checked the tendency to change and progress inherent in human society.”" -

He goes on to argue that it is more “concerned with its vested interests than with things of the spirit, encourages a temper which is the very opposite to that of science. It produces narrowness and intolerance…” This extract indicates that Nehru viewed modern-day science a source of knowledge that countered religious beliefs and communalism. He was wary of putting religion at the forefront of the state and supported the development scientific thinking over religious sentiments, arguing that Indians have remained impoverished because of social structures like the caste system and religious acrimony.

Also Read: How India Marched Towards the ‘New Normal’ of Bigotry, Communalism

Moreover, he was firmly opposed to communal rioting and argued that “religion in India will kill that country and its people if it is not subdued.” In his opinion, a remedy to the communal questions was a secular education available to the masses following India’s industrialisation. This belief that industrialisation and education can solve the communal question was central to the way Nehru wished to organise the modern Indian state, the effects of which are seen in the Indian constitution and the creation of various scientific agencies in post-colonial India.

Scientific Planning & Nation Building

To remedy these issues, Nehru argued that the nation needed a “social and scientific consciousness,” in order to overcome these divisive views that pervade all sections of Indian society, which would in turn result in support for a secular, scientific education. Nehru does not explicitly explain what a scientific consciousness is but indicates that embracing modernity and relinquishing traditional beliefs and customs in favour of data and common economic aims could undermine people’s faith in the caste system and would allow for upward mobility. His belief in scientific thinking seems as if he would want to use it as a body of knowledge to counter entrenched religious and cultural biases that existed in India.

Also Read: What PM Modi Can Learn from PMs Nehru & Shastri About China & US

After becoming Prime Minister, Nehru wrote fortnightly letters to his Chief Ministers, which covered a range of topics, including how he hopes to implement this scientific consciousness. He writes that the inability to provide for the poor “would spell disaster for the country” and that food provision programs would be need to be assessed for their effectiveness by asking each provincial government to “take every possible step to mobilise all statistical data lying unused in village and district records and undertake special enquiries for collecting such data as may not be available.”

This realisation that policy can only be effective with accurate data inputs reiterates his support for science and modern thinking in tackling problems of poverty and hunger that millions of Indians faced when independence was achieved.

The notion that poverty alleviation policies in India were not properly implemented because they lacked reliable data shows how he wished to incorporate modernity into the Indian economy.

He explains how he would marry parliamentary democracy and socialism by arguing that it could only be sustained “under a free national government, strong and popular enough to be in a position to introduce fundamental changes in the social and economic structure.” The emphasis on a strong national government, with the support of various sections of society emphasis reveal Nehru’s vision of the post-colonial economy. Resource allocations, though top-down, were made by bureaucrats and ministers in the central government and were based on data provided by state governments.

Also Read: On Children’s Day, Meet the Kid Who Once Saved Pandit Nehru’s Life

While this top-down approach can be seen as a contradictory to the notion of popular sovereignty, the Constituent Assembly made it clear that if India were to remain united, the state would increase its powers to strengthen the country’s foundations.

"Patel argued that “it is impossible to make progress unless you first restore order in the country,” a notion supported by the Assembly."

This delicate balance between order and unity was forged and managed by Patel and Nehru during the formative years of independent India, by building consensus and embracing parliamentary traditions, regardless of the majority the INC had in Parliament at the time.

The experience of Partition and the communal violence that erupted before and after it also convinced Indian politicians that the way to ensure political stability was by ensuring Indians developed a national identity that would overcome religious and cultural differences, and also emphasising that the basic unit of Indian life was not the community, but the individual.

A way to overcome these differences was to rally Indians around common economic aims, which could only occur if the state were to provide jobs and invest in building India’s economy.

Politically, stability would be ensured by granting significant powers to the central government, while ensuring that individual rights were at the centre of the Constitution.

Also Read: Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute

And 131 years since his birth, Nehru’s vision of Modern India is ever important to understanding how India grappled with the challenges it faced when it achieved independence. Rather than denigrating the legacy of the architect of Modern India, we can learn immensely from how to build national unity and communal harmony, while ensuring the country’s rebuilds itself. Let us remember the values that Jawaharlal Nehru left the country with this children’s day: scientific temper, democracy, communal harmony, and equality. Without them, modern India’s essence is under threat.

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own.The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. Vibhav Mariwala studies History and Anthropology at Stanford University. His most recent research was on the Origins and Implementation of India’s Planned Economy from 1947-64.)

Also Read: Ram Manohar Lohia Questioned Nehru’s Expenditure: Yogendra Yadav

. Read more on Member's Opinion by The Quint.Punjab CM to Meet Amit Shah Ahead of Centre’s Talks With FarmersMy Name Will Help Me Win Kerala Civic Polls: BJP’s Corona Thomas . Read more on Member's Opinion by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, draft pick

    Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.

  • Steelers' 16-0 quest continues with win over depleted Ravens team on weird Wednesday afternoon

    The Steelers didn't blow out the Ravens, but still got their 11th straight win.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • NBC's Cris Collinsworth roasted after being 'blown away' that 'ladies' comprehend football

    Twitter made clear how it felt about Cris Collinsworth's thoughts on women who watch football.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why Kyle Schwarber and other big names joined the free agent pool

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Issues with CFP, Michigan’s COVID outbreak, ACC panders to ND & Clemson

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are back again for your listening pleasure. The Michigan vs. Maryland game is off, casting doubts on "The Game" with Ohio State next weekend. The guys dive into the potential implications for the Buckeyes, as well as Kirk Herbstreit’s messy comments on the latest college football playoff rankings show.  Speaking of our beloved playoff, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the myriad of issues they have with the current system. When will we see some changes?  Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller captivated the nation last week. Is she the first of many? And why won't the college ranks take after the NFL and hire more females?  The guys also toss around a couple of People’s Court cases before making their picks against the spread in the Race for the Case. 

  • NBA Twitter is stoked on Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade

    Two of the NBA's most polarizing players trading places has Twitter in a frenzy.

  • Michigan AD Warde Manuel rips ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'A statement by a fool'

    Kirk Herbstreit questioned whether Michigan would use its COVID-19 cases as an excuse to not play Ohio State on Dec. 12. 

  • Rockets, Wizards swap Russell Westbrook & John Wall

    Reports say Houston & Washington will exchange point guards in a trade. The Athletic reports Houston will also receive 2023 protected 1st-round pick. Westbrook reunites with former coach Scott Brooks in D.C.; Wall hasn’t played since December 2018 due to injuries.

  • Jays 'prepared' if things pick up on free agency and trade fronts this off-season

    The potential for the Toronto Blue Jays to have a memorable off-season is there. Now it appears to be a matter of waiting for the first big dominoes to fall so the action can really begin.Whether Toronto strikes first remains up in the air. But with money to spend and prospect capital in tow, the team could be a player on both the free agent and trade fronts as it aims higher after returning to the playoffs in 2020."It doesn't take much at this point for a deal to happen," general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. "I don't know if it's days or a week or two before things start to pick up for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we're prepared."Atkins struck quickly last month by inking left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year deal worth US$8 million, making him the first free agent to sign in what has been a quiet off-season so far around the big leagues.Big names like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and others remain on the board. Just like in other years, one notable free-agent signing or trade could unlock things for everyone else. After a three-year rebuild, the Blue Jays opened their wallet last winter by signing ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to a lucrative four-year contract. Starting pitching remains a focal point for a team also looking to improve its overall defence and in the bullpen.However, some uncertainty remains for the lone Canadian franchise in Major League Baseball. While Atkins said he's "super-optimistic" the Blue Jays will play in Toronto in 2021, border restrictions due to the pandemic could see them start the season south of the border. In addition, the Globe and Mail reported last week that team owner Rogers Communications and the Brookfield Asset Management company were looking into tearing down Rogers Centre as part of a larger development project.Atkins, who met via video with members of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was asked how that uncertainty might impact potential moves."We haven't felt any strong concerns from anyone that we've talked (to) about it," he said. "As I reflect on that, I think that probably has a lot to do with the nature of professional athletes. "They want to know that they have the resources to compete, and they want to compete. And then they want to have the chance to win. We've checked those boxes even when we weren't in our stadium."With baseball's virtual winter meetings set for next week, big-name free agents could be getting closer to decisions. For his part, Atkins said he's approaching this period as another step in the process, like he did in the last off-season or at the trade deadline."This is another point in time where we have an opportunity to add talent," he said. "What we're thinking about is not only positional fits, whether that be pitching or position, outfield, infield, catching, but also how it'll impact our environment for some time to come. "So that's something that we're talking to free agents (about) and targeting free agents for is how they will influence Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.,) and Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano and others."To clear room on the roster, the Blue Jays non-tendered right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole and infielder Travis Shaw. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts.Shaw batted .239 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in over 50 games.Also Wednesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter released its annual awards. Ryu was the unanimous selection as pitcher of the year and slugger Teoscar Hernandez took the nod as player of the year and most improved player. Romano, a reliever from Markham, Ont., was named rookie of the year. Outfielder Anthony Alford and broadcaster Mike Wilner were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.Voting was conducted by Toronto chapter members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Steelers fear torn ACL for LB Bud Dupree after win over Ravens

    Dupree is a centerpiece of the Steelers defense and a pending free agent.

  • Deshaun Watson says Texans re-signing Will Fuller is 'very important' despite PEDs suspension

    Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were suspended for six games on Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

  • Maxime Crepeau wins Allstate Good Hands Award for save against Iceland

    Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far postInstead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post. Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match. Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Week 13 fantasy football metrics notebook: Austin Ekeler could be the highest scoring RB the rest of 2020

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook heading into Week 13 to show why Austin Ekeler is set to smash the rest of the season, why Kirk Cousins is underrated, and more.

  • Matt Coleman hits game winner, lifts Texas past North Carolina for Maui Invitational title

    Thanks to a stepback jumper in the final seconds, Texas won the relocated Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.